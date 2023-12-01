Natixis Purchases 516 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Natixis lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,130,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,757,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,731,000 after buying an additional 99,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

