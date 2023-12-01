Natixis Purchases 94,721 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,721 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,785,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,184,000 after acquiring an additional 181,371 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,704 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 66,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 21,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 261,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

