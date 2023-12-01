Natixis Sells 29,155 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Natixis decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,155 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $124.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $133.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

