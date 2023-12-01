nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Earnings Results

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. nCino updated its Q4 guidance to $0.11-0.13 EPS.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. nCino has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $33.73.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $126,315.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $126,315.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $204,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,240 shares of company stock valued at $555,897 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in nCino by 53,331.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 414.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

