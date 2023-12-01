nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Earnings Results

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. nCino updated its Q4 guidance to $0.11-0.13 EPS.
nCino Price Performance
NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. nCino has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $33.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $126,315.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $126,315.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $204,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,240 shares of company stock valued at $555,897 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than nCino
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Kroger shares are begging to be bought
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Earnings propel Crowdstrike, cybersecurity sector, to new highs
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Dallas Mavericks purchase turns LVS stock into a cheaper bet
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.