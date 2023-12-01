nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. nCino updated its Q4 guidance to $0.11-0.13 EPS.

nCino Trading Down 7.8 %

nCino stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. nCino has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $33.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39.

Get nCino alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $29,224.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $29,224.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,240 shares of company stock valued at $555,897 in the last 90 days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in nCino by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 476,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,074 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in nCino by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.