Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 204.88% from the company’s previous close.

IMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

IMRX opened at $6.56 on Friday. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.79.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Immuneering by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Immuneering by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Immuneering by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 407,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immuneering by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 498,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

