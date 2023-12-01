Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.86.

DKNG stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,325,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,657,990 shares of company stock worth $60,218,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

