Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

FUBO opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $935.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.26.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $320.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.51 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 75.63% and a negative net margin of 28.92%. Research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,212.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 41.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 12.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 23.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

