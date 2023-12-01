Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211,762 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Newmont worth $20,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.34%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,710 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

