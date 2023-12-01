NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NXGN. Guggenheim cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.98.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.77. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

