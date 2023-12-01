nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Benchmark currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on nLIGHT

nLIGHT Stock Performance

NASDAQ LASR opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $617.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.18.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nLIGHT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in nLIGHT by 401.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the second quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 91.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the third quarter worth $116,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.