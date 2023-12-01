Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 610.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 44,822 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.25. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

