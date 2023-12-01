NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

