Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $41.74 and last traded at $41.59, with a volume of 864270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,979 shares of company stock worth $20,114,508 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

