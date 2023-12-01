Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Trading Up 0.3%

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64. 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.22% of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NWLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US large-cap stocks screened for both growth and positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

