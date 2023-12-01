Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Shares Down 12.9%

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.63. 811,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 252,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 141.02% and a negative net margin of 191.82%. Equities analysts predict that Nuwellis, Inc. will post -12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.90% of Nuwellis as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

