NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.5 %

NVDA opened at $465.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,282 shares of company stock worth $55,382,168. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

