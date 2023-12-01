OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Shares Up 4.2%

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.75 and last traded at $149.75. 17 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.69.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.10 and its 200 day moving average is $166.41.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.