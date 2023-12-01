Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Okta updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.51 EPS.

Okta Trading Down 5.3 %

OKTA opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Okta has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $91.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.46. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Macquarie raised their target price on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 26.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Okta by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 5,467.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

