Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OKTA. Citigroup upped their target price on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $304,237.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Okta by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Okta by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

See Also

