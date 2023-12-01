Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,389,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 550.2% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,806 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.