Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 1,122 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.83.

MCK stock opened at $470.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $453.00 and a 200-day moving average of $426.24. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $473.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

