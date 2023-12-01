Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 25,874 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 155.04%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

