Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 9,575 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BHF stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.