Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 11,052 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 79.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,669,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 16.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of GEF stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

