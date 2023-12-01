Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 17,995 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 138.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at $29,787,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,180,520.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,714,810 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

