Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 18,190 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 324.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI stock opened at $109.63 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $114.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.46.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

