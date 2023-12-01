Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 23,522 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $128.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.73. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $129.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

