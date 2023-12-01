Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 570.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $149.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.68 and a 52-week high of $157.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.16.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

