Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.72 Million Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 79.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,669,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Greif by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,045,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $69.90 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

