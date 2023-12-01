Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 171.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 170,600 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 47,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Wix.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,117,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52.

WIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

