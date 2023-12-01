Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.85 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $65.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

