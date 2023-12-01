Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in BCE by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

BCE Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.01%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

