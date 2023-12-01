Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,443 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,828 shares of company stock valued at $588,238. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $218.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

