Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 522.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 77.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 31.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.43.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.85. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.99.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $331.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

