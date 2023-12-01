Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2 Million Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CGI by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CGI by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CGI by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,121,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,228,000 after purchasing an additional 139,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $101.63 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.35 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.71. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. CGI had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

