Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.