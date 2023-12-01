Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,653 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after acquiring an additional 218,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,319,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,794,000 after buying an additional 28,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,969,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,306,000 after buying an additional 196,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,037,000 after buying an additional 89,785 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,049,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,358,000 after acquiring an additional 83,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VSH stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.