Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 390.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of SNX opened at $98.64 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,599,780.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,599,780.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $6,578,410.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,064,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,471,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,212,658 shares of company stock worth $115,797,923. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

