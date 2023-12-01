Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 2,552 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $275.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.37 and a 200 day moving average of $295.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.71 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $311,281. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.