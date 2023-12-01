Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 25,874 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,978,000 after acquiring an additional 193,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,747,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,728,000 after purchasing an additional 476,481 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,121,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,727,000 after buying an additional 960,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 492,851 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.21. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

