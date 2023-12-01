Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 150.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,103 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in OGE Energy by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGE opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

