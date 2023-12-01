Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,116 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Leidos by 3.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Leidos by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Leidos by 74.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LDOS

Leidos Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $107.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.