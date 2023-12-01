Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 14,676 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

BCE stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 158.01%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

