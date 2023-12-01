Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 465 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after buying an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $543.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $492.53 and its 200 day moving average is $458.39. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $564.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $559.64.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

