Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $2.16 Million Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 178,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SA. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 0.91. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.

About Seabridge Gold

(Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.