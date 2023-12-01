Ossiam Acquires 16,171 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ossiam lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 723.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,405 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,171 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after buying an additional 147,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NetApp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after buying an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $365,943,000 after purchasing an additional 112,227 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $352,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,327,298.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $91.39 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $91.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

