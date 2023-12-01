Ossiam Buys 14,995 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 465.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 96,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $76.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.09.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

