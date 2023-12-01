Ossiam Buys 2,742 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ossiam grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 139.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 104.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $43.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.36. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In related news, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $584,100.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.