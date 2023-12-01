Ossiam Buys New Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Ossiam bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 38,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $97,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin M. Stein bought 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $935,990 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AXTA opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

